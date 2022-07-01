Aaron Baddeley shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Aaron Baddeley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his day tied for 54th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Baddeley's 82 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 10th, Baddeley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 15th, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Baddeley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Baddeley to 1 under for the round.