Zach Johnson shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Zach Johnson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 416-yard par-4 first, Johnson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Johnson at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Johnson had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Johnson's 112 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 3 under for the round.

At the 361-yard par-4 14th, Johnson got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.