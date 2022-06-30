William McGirt shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the John Deere Classic

William McGirt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. McGirt finished his day tied for 122nd at 3 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McGirt to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, McGirt's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, McGirt had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved McGirt to 4 over for the round.

McGirt got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, McGirt missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left McGirt to 4 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, McGirt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 3 over for the round.