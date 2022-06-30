Wesley Bryan shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Wesley Bryan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his round tied for 10th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 8 under; Chris Naegel is in 2nd at 6 under; and Ricky Barnes and Denny McCarthy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Bryan's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 13th, Bryan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bryan to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Bryan had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 16th, Bryan missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Bryan to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Bryan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bryan to even for the round.