  • Webb Simpson shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the John Deere Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Webb Simpson makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Webb Simpson dials in iron and birdies at John Deere

    In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Webb Simpson makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.