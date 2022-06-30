Webb Simpson shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Webb Simpson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 68th at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Simpson's tee shot went 202 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Simpson had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Simpson's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 19 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 1 over for the round.

At the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Simpson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 56-foot putt for birdie. This put Simpson at even for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Simpson's 166 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.