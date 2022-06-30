Vince Whaley putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Vince Whaley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Whaley finished his round tied for 27th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under; and Denny McCarthy, Chris Naegel, and Ricky Barnes are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Vince Whaley's 86 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vince Whaley to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Whaley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Whaley's tee shot went 195 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Whaley's tee shot went 165 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 476-yard par-4 18th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.