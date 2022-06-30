Vaughn Taylor shoots 6-under 65 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Vaughn Taylor hit 10 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round in 2nd at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; and Chris Naegel, Ricky Barnes, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Taylor's 118 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

At the 476-yard par-4 18th, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Taylor's 112 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Taylor had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 7 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 6 under for the round.