Tyler Duncan shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Tyler Duncan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 111th at 2 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 14th, Duncan's 84 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.

At the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

Duncan had a fantastic chip-in on the 226-yard par-3 seventh. His tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 40 yards to the right rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 2 over for the round.