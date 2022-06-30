  • Trey Mullinax shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the John Deere Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Trey Mullinax makes a 44-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Trey Mullinax sinks a 44-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at John Deere

    In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Trey Mullinax makes a 44-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.