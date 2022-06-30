Trey Mullinax shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Trey Mullinax hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 130th at 4 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Mullinax hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 45-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

Mullinax his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Mullinax to even for the round.

At the 476-yard par-4 18th, Mullinax got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Mullinax had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.