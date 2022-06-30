Tommy Gainey shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Tommy Gainey hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gainey finished his day tied for 19th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 306 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Gainey chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gainey to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Gainey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gainey to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Gainey's 182 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gainey to 1 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Gainey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gainey to 2 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Gainey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Gainey to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gainey had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gainey to 4 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Gainey hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gainey at 3 under for the round.