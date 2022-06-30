Ted Potter, Jr. shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Ted Potter, Jr. hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his day tied for 140th at 5 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Potter, Jr.'s tee shot went 163 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 64 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.

Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 2 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 3 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Potter, Jr. got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Potter, Jr. to 5 over for the round.