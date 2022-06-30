Taylor Moore shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Taylor Moore hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 5th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 8 under; Chris Naegel is in 2nd at 6 under; and Ricky Barnes and Denny McCarthy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Moore's tee shot went 165 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Moore's 122 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Moore chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Moore had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Moore's 122 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Moore chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Moore to 5 under for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 4 under for the round.