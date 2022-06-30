Sung Kang shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Sung Kang hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 62nd at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under; and Denny McCarthy, Ricky Barnes, and Chris Naegel are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Kang's 166 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kang had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Kang hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kang to 3 under for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to 2 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 476-yard par-4 18th, Kang chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.