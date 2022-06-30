Stephan Jaeger rebounds from poor front in first round of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Stephan Jaeger hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Jaeger finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Stephan Jaeger got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stephan Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Jaeger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Jaeger's 163 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Jaeger chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 2 under for the round.