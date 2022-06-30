Shawn Stefani shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Shawn Stefani hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Stefani finished his day tied for 122nd at 3 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-5 10th, Stefani's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stefani to 1 under for the round.

Stefani got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stefani to even-par for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Stefani had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stefani to 1 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Stefani's tee shot went 153 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 36 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Stefani reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stefani to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Stefani hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Stefani to 2 over for the round.

Stefani got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stefani to 3 over for the round.