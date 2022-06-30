Seung-Yul Noh shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Seung-Yul Noh hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Noh finished his round tied for 28th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor and Chris Naegel are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Ricky Barnes and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a 342 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 13th, Noh chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Noh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

Noh his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Noh to even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Noh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Noh hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Noh chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.