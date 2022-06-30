Seth Reeves putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic

Seth Reeves hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reeves finished his round tied for 12th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Naegel, Denny McCarthy, and Ricky Barnes are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Seth Reeves hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seth Reeves to 1 under for the round.

Reeves hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 569-yard par-5 17th. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Reeves had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Reeves had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Reeves's 95 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 3 under for the round.