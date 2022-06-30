Sean O'Hair shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Sean O'Hair hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. O'Hair finished his round tied for 28th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under; and Denny McCarthy, Ricky Barnes, and Chris Naegel are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 fourth, O'Hair's 134 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, O'Hair had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.

O'Hair got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, O'Hair hit an approach shot from 84 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, O'Hair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, O'Hair got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing O'Hair to 2 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 476-yard par-4 18th, O'Hair chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.