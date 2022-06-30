9-over 80 by Sean McCarty in first round of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Sean McCarty hit 4 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. McCarty finished his round in 130th at 9 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Naegel, Denny McCarthy, and Ricky Barnes are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McCarty hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth. This moved McCarty to 1 over for the round.

McCarty got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarty to 2 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, McCarty had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCarty to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, McCarty hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 10th. This moved McCarty to 4 over for the round.

McCarty got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCarty to 7 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 158-yard par-3 green 16th, McCarty suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 8 over for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, McCarty had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarty to 9 over for the round.