Scott Stallings shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Scott Stallings hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 6th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 8 under; Chris Naegel is in 2nd at 6 under; and Denny McCarthy, Vaughn Taylor, and Ricky Barnes are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Stallings had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Stallings chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 15th, Stallings chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Stallings's tee shot went 165 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-5 second, Stallings's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Stallings's 118 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Stallings hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.