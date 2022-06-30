Scott Piercy shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Scott Piercy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 140th at 5 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 561-yard par-5 second, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Piercy to even for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 215-yard par-3 green 12th, Piercy suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 15th, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to 6 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Piercy's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 47-foot putt for eagle. This put Piercy at 5 over for the round.