Scott Gutschewski shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Scott Gutschewski hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his round tied for 99th at 2 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor and Chris Naegel are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Ricky Barnes and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Gutschewski got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Gutschewski had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gutschewski to 2 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 2 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Gutschewski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Gutschewski's 119 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 2 over for the round.