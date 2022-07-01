Strong putting brings Scott Brown an even-par round one of the John Deere Classic

Scott Brown hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Brown finished his day tied for 68th at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Scott Brown had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott Brown to 1 under for the round.

Brown hit his tee at the green on the 158-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Brown's 125 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Brown had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to even-par for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Brown hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

Brown got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to even for the round.