Satoshi Kodaira shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Satoshi Kodaira hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 68th at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to even for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Kodaira hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to even-par for the round.