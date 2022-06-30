  • Satoshi Kodaira shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the John Deere Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Satoshi Kodaira makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Satoshi Kodaira holes in a 21-foot birdie at John Deere

    In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Satoshi Kodaira makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.