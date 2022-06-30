Sam Ryder finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Sam Ryder hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 49th at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor and Chris Naegel are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Ricky Barnes and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Ryder's 128 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.