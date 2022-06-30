  • Sahith Theegala shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the John Deere Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Sahith Theegala's bunker approach sets up birdie at John Deere

    In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.