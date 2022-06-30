Sahith Theegala shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Sahith Theegala hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 122nd at 3 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to even for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 over for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Theegala's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 15th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Theegala to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 16th, Theegala missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Theegala to 3 over for the round.