Ryuji Imada putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the John Deere Classic

Ryuji Imada hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Imada finished his round tied for 94th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Naegel, Denny McCarthy, and Ricky Barnes are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Ryuji Imada had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryuji Imada to 1 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 15th, Imada chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Imada to even for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Imada's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Imada reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Imada to even-par for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Imada had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Imada to 1 over for the round.