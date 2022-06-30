Ryan Moore putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Ryan Moore hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his day tied for 90th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Ryan Moore got a bogey on the 361-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryan Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Moore's 221 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.