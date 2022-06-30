Ryan Brehm shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Ryan Brehm hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Brehm finished his round in 79th at 5 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under; and Ricky Barnes and Denny McCarthy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Brehm's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 over for the round.

Brehm his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Brehm to 2 over for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Brehm chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 186-yard par-3 third green, Brehm suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Brehm at 3 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Brehm's tee shot went 220 yards to the left rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Brehm got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 5 over for the round.