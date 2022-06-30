Ryan Armour putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the John Deere Classic

Ryan Armour hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Armour finished his day tied for 90th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Ryan Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryan Armour to 1 over for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Armour to 2 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 3 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Armour's tee shot went 148 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Armour had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 second, Armour hit his 129 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Armour to 2 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.