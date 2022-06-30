Rory Sabbatini shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Rory Sabbatini hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 27th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under; and Denny McCarthy, Chris Naegel, and Ricky Barnes are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Sabbatini's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Sabbatini had a 358-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 361-yard par-4 14th. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.