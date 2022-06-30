10-over 81 by Roger Sloan in first round of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Roger Sloan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Sloan finished his day in 156th at 10 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Sloan got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 1 over for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Sloan's tee shot went 202 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sloan to 3 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Sloan's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Sloan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sloan to 5 over for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sloan to 7 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Sloan's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Sloan's tee shot went 173 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 6 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 10 over for the round.