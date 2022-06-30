Robert Streb shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Robert Streb hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 66th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 7 under; and Ricky Barnes, Chris Naegel, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 13th, Streb's 108 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Streb hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 2 and had a three-putt bogey, bringing Streb to even-par for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 first, Streb got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Streb chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to even for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Streb's tee shot went 233 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.