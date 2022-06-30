Robert Garrigus putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 first round in the John Deere Classic

Robert Garrigus hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garrigus finished his round tied for 63rd at 2 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy, Vaughn Taylor, Ricky Barnes, and Chris Naegel are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Robert Garrigus had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Robert Garrigus to 1 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Garrigus had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Garrigus's 82 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Garrigus to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Garrigus hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 424-yard par-4 13th. This moved Garrigus to 2 over for the round.