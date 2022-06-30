  • Ricky Barnes putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Ricky Barnes makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Ricky Barnes makes birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

    In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Ricky Barnes makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.