Ricky Barnes putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Ricky Barnes hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Barnes finished his round tied for 3rd at 5 under with Denny McCarthy; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 8 under; and Chris Naegel is in 2nd at 6 under.

On the par-4 11th, Ricky Barnes's 156 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ricky Barnes to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Barnes had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Barnes chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Barnes hit an approach shot from 119 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 4 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 5 under for the round.

Barnes got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 4 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 5 under for the round.