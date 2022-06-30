Richy Werenski shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Richy Werenski hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 80th at 4 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under; and Denny McCarthy, Ricky Barnes, and Chris Naegel are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Werenski's 118 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

Werenski tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Werenski to 1 under for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to even-par for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Werenski hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Werenski got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Werenski to 2 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 3 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Werenski chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 3 over for the round.

Werenski his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Werenski to 4 over for the round.

At the 569-yard par-5 17th, Werenski got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Werenski to 4 over for the round.