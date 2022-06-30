Richard S. Johnson shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Richard S. Johnson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 122nd at 3 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Johnson hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 15th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 3 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Johnson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Johnson at 2 over for the round.