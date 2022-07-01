Quinn Riley shoots 9-over 80 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Quinn Riley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 152nd at 9 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

At the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Riley got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Riley's tee shot went 232 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 28 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Riley had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 2 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 3 over for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 13th, Riley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Riley to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Riley hit his next shot to the green and got down for triple bogey on par-4 14th. This moved Riley to 7 over for the round.