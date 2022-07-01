Preston Stanley shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Preston Stanley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 90th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Stanley's his second shot went 25 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 13th, Stanley chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to even for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Stanley's tee shot went 154 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stanley hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Stanley to even-par for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Stanley's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stanley had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to even for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Stanley missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Stanley to 1 over for the round.