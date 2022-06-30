Peter Malnati shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Peter Malnati hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 111th at 2 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Malnati had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to even for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Malnati's tee shot went 215 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 20 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Malnati hit his 95 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Malnati chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 over for the round.