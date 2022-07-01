Paul Barjon shoots 6-over 77 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Paul Barjon hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 145th at 6 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Barjon had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Barjon to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Barjon's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Barjon got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 4 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Barjon to 5 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 6 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 5 over for the round.

At the 476-yard par-4 18th, Barjon's his second shot went 152 yards to the intermediate rough, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.