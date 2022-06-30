Patton Kizzire shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Patton Kizzire hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 7 under; and Ricky Barnes, Chris Naegel, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Kizzire had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kizzire's 91 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.