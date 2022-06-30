Patrick Rodgers shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Patrick Rodgers hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Rodgers hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Rodgers's 137 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Rodgers had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 596-yard par-5 10th, Rodgers went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Rodgers's 158 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Rodgers hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 54-foot putt for eagle. This put Rodgers at 2 under for the round.