Patrick Flavin putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic

Patrick Flavin hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Flavin finished his day tied for 47th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Patrick Flavin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Patrick Flavin to 1 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Flavin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Flavin to even for the round.

Flavin tee shot went 219 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Flavin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Flavin chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Flavin at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Flavin had a 209 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Flavin to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Flavin hit his 226 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Flavin to 1 under for the round.