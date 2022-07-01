  • Patrick Flavin putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic

  • Patrick Flavin has Monday qualified for five PGA TOUR events during the 2021-22 season. He received a sponsor exemption into the 2022 John Deere Classic, where he played a practice round with his childhood friend Nick Hardy.
    Patrick Flavin: Mr. Monday Qualifier

