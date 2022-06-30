Parker McLachlin shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Parker McLachlin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. McLachlin finished his day tied for 130th at 4 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

McLachlin his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McLachlin to 1 over for the round.

McLachlin got a bogey on the 361-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLachlin to 2 over for the round.

At the 476-yard par-4 18th, McLachlin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put McLachlin at 1 over for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, McLachlin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLachlin to 2 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, McLachlin chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McLachlin to 1 over for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, McLachlin tee shot went 186 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 47 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McLachlin hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a three-putt double bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth. This moved McLachlin to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, McLachlin's 117 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McLachlin to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, McLachlin had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McLachlin to 3 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, McLachlin chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McLachlin to 4 over for the round.