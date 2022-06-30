Omar Uresti shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Omar Uresti hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Uresti finished his round tied for 85th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under; and Denny McCarthy, Chris Naegel, and Ricky Barnes are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Uresti got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Uresti to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Uresti's tee shot went 176 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Uresti chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Uresti to 1 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Uresti chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Uresti to even-par for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 416-yard par-4 first, Uresti chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Uresti to 1 over for the round.