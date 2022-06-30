Nick Watney shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Nick Watney hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 45th at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Ricky Barnes, and Chris Naegel are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Watney had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to even for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 476-yard par-4 18th, Watney chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Watney chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 186-yard par-3 third, Watney missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Watney to even for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Watney's tee shot went 197 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.