Nick Taylor finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Nick Taylor hit 4 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 45th at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Ricky Barnes, and Chris Naegel are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Taylor hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Taylor's 118 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Taylor had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Taylor chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Taylor hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.