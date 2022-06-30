-
Nick Taylor finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the John Deere Classic
June 30, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nick Taylor uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Nick Taylor makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Nick Taylor hit 4 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 45th at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Ricky Barnes, and Chris Naegel are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Taylor hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Taylor's 118 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Taylor had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Taylor chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Taylor hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.
