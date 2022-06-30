Nick Hardy shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Nick Hardy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Hardy finished his round tied for 58th at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Naegel, Denny McCarthy, and Ricky Barnes are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the par-5 second, Hardy chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hardy had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 226-yard par-3 green seventh, Hardy suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Hardy's his second shot went 7 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hardy's 113 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Hardy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hardy to even-par for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Hardy got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Hardy to 2 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Hardy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hardy to 1 over for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Hardy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to even for the round.