  • Nick Hardy shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the John Deere Classic

  • Prior to the 2022 John Deere Classic, Nick Hardy talks about how he has modeled himself after PGA TOUR stars like Zach Johnson, Steve Stricker, and Tiger Woods.
    Interviews

    Nick Hardy on his PGA TOUR role models before John Deere

    Prior to the 2022 John Deere Classic, Nick Hardy talks about how he has modeled himself after PGA TOUR stars like Zach Johnson, Steve Stricker, and Tiger Woods.