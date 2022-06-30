Nate Lashley shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Nate Lashley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lashley finished his round tied for 58th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under; and Denny McCarthy and Ricky Barnes are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Lashley's 123 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 2 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Lashley's tee shot went 155 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.